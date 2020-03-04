Algeria confirms three new coronavirus cases
Algeria has confirmed three new cases of coronavirus, bringing to eight the total number of people tested positive for the virus, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
The eight cases include seven Algerians from the same family and an Italian man, the ministry said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Algeria