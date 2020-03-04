S.Korean President Moon cancels planned trip to the UAE, Egypt and Turkey over coronavirus
South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday canceled his planned trip to the UAE, Egypt and Turkey in mid-March, over coronavirus, according to the presidential Blue House.
"In response to the recent nationwide spread of COVID-19, we have decided not to go ahead with trips," said presidential blue house spokesman Kang Min-seok in a statement.
South Korea reported 516 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, raising the country's total tally to 5,328.
