FACTBOX-Airlines' steps to revive bookings hit by global coronavirus outbreak

  • Updated: 04-03-2020 11:31 IST
  • Created: 04-03-2020 11:31 IST
In an effort to win over passengers hesitant about traveling in the midst of a spreading coronavirus outbreak, some airlines are offering free rebooking options. Below are details (in alphabetical order) of airlines that have waived travel-change or cancellation fees for destinations other than areas with travel alerts like China, South Korea, Japan and northern Italy:

* Alaska Airlines has suspended https://blog.alaskaair.com/alaska-airlines/coronavirus change and cancellation fees beginning Feb. 27 until March 12 for new ticket purchases for guests who later decide not to travel. This applies to travel through June 1. * American Airlines Group Inc has waived change fees up to 14 days prior to travel for passengers who book their flights between March 1 and March 16.

* British Airways is removing the change fee on all bookings made from March 3 to March 16. * Delta Air Lines Inc is waiving change fees for all bookings made between March 1 and March 31 to any international destination.

* JetBlue Airways Corp has suspended change and cancellation fees through March 11 for any travel completed by June 1. * United Airlines Holdings Inc is waiving change fees on all domestic and international bookings made between March 3 and March 31.

