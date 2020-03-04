Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arrangements in place to tackle COVID-19: Himachal govt

The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday said that the state health department has made all necessary arrangements to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 13:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 13:35 IST
Arrangements in place to tackle COVID-19: Himachal govt
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday said that the state health department has made all necessary arrangements to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. "Helpline number 104 is working 24x7 and providing contact numbers of senior health officials and information about the disease. The information about the COVID-19 is also provided on Chief Minister Service contact number 1100," a statement said.

It added that three people who travelled from affected countries are being kept in isolation wards of Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) in Shimla and Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College in Kangra district after they showed symptoms of fever, cold and cough. All district hospitals and medical colleges have been provided with N-95 masks. All hotels have been requested to recognise the affected tourist and declare if their guests have travelled to any of the affected countries, it added.

Global deaths due to the Coronavirus outbreak rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt executes top Islamist militant Ashmawy: army

Egypt executes top Islamist militant Ashmawy army ...

Parliament passes Electoral Amendment Bill to make voting easier

People who find out on election day they are not on the electoral roll or their details are not up to date will now have their vote counted.Parliament today passed the Electoral Amendment Bill which means the same rules applying during the ...

Kunal Gupta honoured with Philip Kotler's Emerging CEO Award at World Marketing Summit, India, 2020

New Delhi India March 4 ANINewsVoir Kunal Gupta, Founder, Mount Talent Consulting Pvt Ltd, has won the iconic achievement award - Emerging CEO of the year at the World Marketing Summit - India, 2020 at the event organized at Vigyan Bhawan, ...

South Africa: Africa's tallest building 'The Leonardo' opens doors for occupation

The Legacy Group has announced on Tuesday that the 234-meter tall building The Leonardo in Johannesburg, South Africa, is ready for providing occupation space in 240-suite hotel and residences, according to a media report by CCE News.Bart D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020