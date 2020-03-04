Arrangements in place to tackle COVID-19: Himachal govt

The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday said that the state health department has made all necessary arrangements to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. "Helpline number 104 is working 24x7 and providing contact numbers of senior health officials and information about the disease. The information about the COVID-19 is also provided on Chief Minister Service contact number 1100," a statement said.

It added that three people who travelled from affected countries are being kept in isolation wards of Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) in Shimla and Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College in Kangra district after they showed symptoms of fever, cold and cough. All district hospitals and medical colleges have been provided with N-95 masks. All hotels have been requested to recognise the affected tourist and declare if their guests have travelled to any of the affected countries, it added.

Global deaths due to the Coronavirus outbreak rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people. (ANI)

