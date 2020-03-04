France to regulate antibacterial gel price - finance minister
France will regulate the price of antibacterial gels after prices were reported to have increased heavily since the coronavirus outbreak began, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday. A decree regulating the price would be published during the day, Le Maire told French BFM Business radio.
A pharmacists' union on Wednesday told franceinfo radio that the price rise was unacceptable, and called for government intervention. On Tuesday, President Emmanuel Macron said stocks of protective masks would be requisitioned.
