25 suspected Coronavirus patients admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, 4 in RML: Health Ministry officials

At least 25 people suspected of coronavirus are admitted to Safdarjung Hospital here in the national capital, said the Health Ministry officials. Four more patients, who have been suspected of Coronavirus, are kept at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, they said.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said till now there are 28 cases of coronavirus in the country and added that universal screening of all international flights will begin to control the spread of the deadly virus. In view of Coronavirus scare and the first positive case being reported from the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday informed that Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) and Safdarjung hospitals had been made nodal offices to deal with a possible outbreak."Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) and Safdarjung hospitals have been made nodal offices for the programme. The government has arranged over 3 lakh N95 masks for medical staff, patients and others," said Jain at a press conference where Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also present.He said 8,000 medial kits have been procured for medical staff treating patients and a total of 230 beds are being arranged in the 25 hospitals to treat people in case of an outbreak.

Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak on Monday rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people. (ANI)

