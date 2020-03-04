Left Menu
Development News Edition

Switching to ketones can have protective effects against brain ageing: Study

A study that attempts to understand the effect of diet on brain ageing has revealed that ketone consumption or a ketogenic diet might have a protective effect against age-related cognitive decline.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 15:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 15:51 IST
Switching to ketones can have protective effects against brain ageing: Study
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A study that attempts to understand the effect of diet on brain aging has revealed that ketone consumption or a ketogenic diet might have a protective effect against age-related cognitive decline. The research carried out by Lilianne R. Mujica-Parodi, Anar Amgalan and colleagues published on the PNAS website first analyzed the resting-state functional MRI data from 928 people between the ages of 18-88 years.

The test established that a decline in brain network stability with age is associated with reduced cognitive acuity and is accelerated in individuals with type 2 diabetes compared with healthy controls. The subsequent tests involved 42 adults, younger than 50 years of age, who were scanned under fMRI to determine whether diet and brain fuel sources affect brain network stability.

The analysis indicated that "networks were destabilized by glucose and stabilized by ketones, irrespective of whether ketosis was achieved with a ketogenic diet or exogenous ketone ester." The researchers concluded that "together, our results suggest that brain network destabilization may reflect early signs of hypometabolism, associated with dementia. Dietary interventions resulting in ketone utilization increase available energy and thus may show potential in protecting the aging brain."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia's new PM delays Parliament, and no-confidence vote

Kuala Lumpur, Mar 4 AP Malaysias new leader has postponed the next session of Parliament by more than two months, effectively delaying plans by Mahathir Mohamads former ruling alliance to seek a no-confidence vote against him. Lower house s...

Equities close lower as Coronavirus cases rise, financial and metal stocks drag

Heavy selling in financial and metal stocks dragged equity benchmark indices lower by half a per cent on Wednesday as the government said that number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in India has risen to 28. The market sentiment was affected...

Netanyahu election lead shrinks, raising prospect of another Israel vote

Israel appeared headed into another political stalemate on Wednesday after nearly-complete results indicated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had failed to secure a clear majority for a right-wing bloc in parliament, despite his claim of v...

Greek forces use tear gas to stop migrants crossing Turkey border

Greek riot police and troops used water cannon and tear gas on Wednesday against hundreds of migrants as they made another attempt to cross the border from Turkey into Greece.Plumes of black smoke drifted above the Kastanies border crossing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020