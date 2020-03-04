Wuhan seeing increase in empty hospital beds

Bangkok, Mar 4 (AP) A Beijing-based intensive care doctor now working in Wuhan – the city at the epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak – says designated hospitals in the city are seeing an increasing number of empty beds after a large number of virus patients were discharged. Du Bin added, however, that there's always the possibility of another spike in new cases.

Du said Wednesday that a major cause of deaths in younger patients may have been the prolonged application of certain high-dosage treatments that ended up causing more harm than good. Cao Bin, a doctor specialising in respiratory research who is also currently in Wuhan, told reporters, "The war is not over." Cao said Chinese researchers have led initial clinical trials of two antiviral drugs and will soon share the results of the trials with the World Health Organization. (AP) IND.

