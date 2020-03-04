Only one positive COVID-19 case in Telangana: Health minister

Telangana Health Minister E Rajender on Wednesday said there are no fresh coronavirus cases in the state and only one has been confirmed while samples of two people have been sent to a laboratory at Pune for confirmation. The samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Pune for further confirmation as their test results were on the "borderline" when tested in Hyderabad, a senior health official said.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said: "Report of two people will come by tomorrow.It is only one patient (so far)...one case of coronavirus (in Telangana). There are no fresh cases," Rajender told reporters here.

A 24-year-old techie from the city, who works in Bengaluru, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and he is undergoing treatment in an isolation ward at the state-run Gandhi hospital here..

