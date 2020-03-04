Left Menu
Wuhan returned students who tested positive for coronavirus are stable: Kerala Health Minister

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Wednesday said that three students who had returned from Wuhan, China, and tested positive for coronavirus are stable and at home.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja speaking to ANI on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Wednesday said that three students who had returned from Wuhan, China, and tested positive for coronavirus are stable and at home. "The three students are free to move around as their isolation period is over," Shailaja told ANI.

She also said, "On March 3 we again conducted a meeting with the Rapid Response Team (RRT) to discuss the further steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state. She also said that although the situation in Kerala has stabilised she appealed for people to come forward and inform about those who display symptoms of the infectious virus.

"I appeal to the people to inform us about anyone who might be having coronavirus symptoms as it is not possible for the government officials to be everywhere and monitor each person," she said "During the meeting, as part of the second phase, it was decided to strengthen the surveillance in airports," she added.

On March 3, the Health Minister said, "In the first phase, we took prompt action and controlled it well. We have to be very cautious as other places in India have now reported confirmed cases of coronavirus. Our surveillance has to be continued strictly," said Shailaja. The Health Minister said they have decided to strengthen the monitoring in airports.

"If a person is coming from the affected region with any symptom he/she will be directly shifted to the isolation ward. If they don't have symptoms they will be referred for home quarantine," she added. "Now we have below 30 people in hospitals with mild symptoms," the health minister stated.

Earlier today as many as 459 passengers of the Italian luxury cruise ship 'Costa Victoria', which was docked in Kochi, were screened for respiratory symptoms and fever. The Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday confirmed 28 cases of coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

