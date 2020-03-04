Tajikistan closes mosques to fend off coronavirus threat

Tajikistan's national council of clerics told mosques on Wednesday to suspend public gatherings, including Friday prayers but excluding burial rites, to protect against the coronavirus, even though the country has not reported any cases.

The Muslim-majority Central Asian nation of 9 million people bordering China and Afghanistan has shut its border to citizens from both neighbours as well as South Korea, Iran and Italy, all hard hit by the coronavirus. The outbreak originated in China. Authorities also said on Wednesday they were cancelling traditional public festivities related to the Nowruz holiday, or Persian New Year, celebrated from March 21-25.

The holiday usually involves large concerts and sports events.

