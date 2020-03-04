Left Menu
New York reports more coronavirus cases; U.S. lawmakers near deal on emergency funds

Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The number of people ill with the new coronavirus has risen to six in New York state, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday, and U.S. lawmakers were close to a deal on a multibillion-dollar emergency bill to help fund efforts to contain the virus in the United States. Negotiators in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate narrowed differences over the cost of potential vaccines, congressional aides said.

House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey, a Democrat, told Reuters that she expected the bill to total a little over $8 billion. Once the full House approves the bill, the Senate is expected to act quickly so that U.S. President Donald Trump can sign the measure into law, putting funds into the pipeline to help stop or slow the spread of the virus. New York's Yeshiva University said one of its students had tested positive for COVID-19 - the respiratory disease caused by the virus - and it was canceling all classes on Wednesday at one of its four New York City campuses as a "precautionary step."

On Tuesday, officials said a man in his 50s who lives in a New York City suburb and works at a Manhattan law firm tested positive for the virus, the second identified case in the state. The four new cases include three family members of the man, who is hospitalized, New York Mayor Bill De Blasio said in a statement. The fourth was a neighbor, according to media reports. Health authorities said one of his children was a student at Yeshiva.

The patient had not traveled to countries hardest hit in the coronavirus outbreak, which began in China in December and is now present in nearly 80 countries and territories, killing more than 3,000 people. The first New York case, reported last week, was in a woman who had returned from Iran, where at least 77 people have died. Cuomo said about 300 students from New York's college systems, SUNY and CUNY, were being recalled from five countries - China, Italy, Japan, Iran and South Korea - and would be flown on a chartered plane and then be quarantined for 14 days.

The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) listed 108 confirmed and presumed cases in the United States. That tally consists of 60 reported by public health authorities in 12 states plus 48 among people repatriated from abroad. Nine people have died in the Seattle area, health officials said. Of the 27 cases documented as of Tuesday in Washington state in the Pacific Northwest nine were connected to a long-term nursing-care facility in a Seattle suburb.

The area has the largest concentration of coronavirus cases detected to date in the United States. "The people who we are most concerned about, who are most vulnerable are senior citizens, people with immune comprised situations," Cuomo said. "What we're worried about: nursing home setting, senior care setting. That's what we've seen in other places and that's where the situation is most problematic."

At least one school in the Bronx neighborhood of New York City closed on Tuesday. A synagogue in New Rochelle, New York, where the affected family lives, has halted all services for the foreseeable future.

