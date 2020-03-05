Left Menu
Development News Edition

Washington Democrats cancel event as coronavirus starts to take toll on U.S. campaign season

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 05:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 05:22 IST
Washington Democrats cancel event as coronavirus starts to take toll on U.S. campaign season

The highly contagious coronavirus currently making its way around the world had its first impact on the 2020 U.S. election campaign as Washington state Democrats cancelled an upcoming weekend fundraiser just days before the party primary there.

The liberal northwest state, the second-biggest prize when six states host nominating contests on March 10, postponed a party awards dinner planned for Saturday night after Governor Jay Inslee warned against large public gatherings in the state, where the fast-spreading disease has so far killed 10 people. It was the first concrete sign of the coronavirus taking a toll on the state-by-state process that will pick a Democrat to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in November.

"We take this public health emergency seriously and urge everyone to do their part to prevent the spread of this virus," the Washington State Democrats said in a statement Tuesday. Rooms packed with supporters as politicians shake hands with hundreds of voters present ripe conditions for virus transmission, public health officials warn.

"This is something that politicians should be no strangers to, because they do have these mass gatherings and shake a lot of hands and kiss a lot of babies," said Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. "Maybe less of the baby-kissing is warranted."

The virus, which first erupted in China, has sickened more than 94,000 people globally and killed 3,220. On Wednesday, Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington said health concerns may cause her to pull out of weekend campaign events for U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders. Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden are locked in a battle to win the party's nomination.

"I'm worried about it," Jayapal told the Wall Street Journal. "You know, we're early and we're the epicenter of this," she told the newspaper. "Other states are going to start seeing, as we saw with New York, once they start testing, they will start seeing some of this as well."

Democratic chair Tom Perez said his team had spoken with federal health officials about how to protect participants in the party's national convention in Milwaukee in July. "We'll wait and see but we're having these conversations right now with federal officials," Perez said on CNN. "We will be prepared."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Harsh Vardhan says govt intends to set up coronavirus testing facility for Indians in Iran

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House passes $8.3 billion bill to battle coronavirus; Senate vote due Thursday

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved on Wednesday an 8.3 billion bill to combat the spread of the new coronavirus and develop vaccines for the highly contagious disease, sending it to the Senate for final passage. Refle...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares follow Wall St higher, but virus risk lurks

Asian shares were looking to rally for a fourth straight session on Thursday as U.S. markets swung sharply higher and another dose of central bank stimulus offered some salve for the global economic outlook. Wall Street seemed to find relie...

'Buckle your seatbelts,' judge says as 'The Jinx' murder trial of Robert Durst begins

Robert Durst, the ailing New York real estate scion whose arrest prosecutors say was hastened by his confession to multiple killings in a 2015 TV documentary, faced a jury on Wednesday for opening statements in his Los Angeles murder trial....

Soccer-Italy may play all Serie A games without fans due to coronavirus

Italy is likely to order all major sporting events including top-flight Serie A soccer games to be played without fans attending in efforts to curb Europes worst coronavirus outbreak, the sports minister said on Wednesday.The move could als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020