Mainland China reports 139 new coronavirus cases
Mainland China had 139 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Wednesday, the country's National Health Commission said on Thursday, up from 119 cases a day earlier. That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,409.
The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 3,012 as of the end of Wednesday, up by 31 from the previous day. The central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, accounted for all of the new deaths. In the provincial capital of Wuhan, 23 people died.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
