Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus spreads to new part of Japan as IOC confirms commitment to Tokyo Olympics

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 06:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 06:26 IST
Virus spreads to new part of Japan as IOC confirms commitment to Tokyo Olympics

Japan's western prefecture of Shiga reported its first coronavirus infection as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) reaffirmed its commitment to starting the Tokyo games on schedule in July.

A man in his 60s tested positive for the virus, marking the first confirmed infection from Shiga prefecture, an official said at a media briefing on Thursday. Japan's confirmed coronavirus infections rose above 1,000 on Wednesday, when 36 new cases were confirmed, the biggest one-day increase to date. Twelve people have died from the disease, according to the health ministry.

The rapid spread of the outbreak has raised questions about whether Tokyo can host the Olympic Games as scheduled from July 24. But IOC President Thomas Bach said the words 'cancellation' or 'postponement' were not mentioned during two-day meeting focused on preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Asked what made him so confident the Games would go ahead, Bach said the IOC and 2020 Games organisers were receiving expert information, including from the World Health Organization.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Harsh Vardhan says govt intends to set up coronavirus testing facility for Indians in Iran

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court justices divided in abortion case; Roberts may hold key

U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared divided on Wednesday in a major abortion rights case, with Chief Justice John Roberts representing the potential decisive vote on a challenge to a Louisiana law that could make it harder for women to obt...

S.Korea reports 438 new coronavirus cases, less than previous day

South Korea confirmed 438 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a slight decrease from the previous day, taking total infections to 5,766.The Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention also said three more deaths from the virus were ...

Curry set to return for NBA Finals rematch

Stephen Curry will be on hand, but Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala wont when the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors meet Thursday night for the first time since the NBA Finals last June. The Raptors took...

Elevate NZ Venture Fund open for business

The Governments new 300 million venture capital fund - announced in last years Budget is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealands productivity requires well-functionin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020