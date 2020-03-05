Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan says China forced Malaysian state to ban Taiwanese entry on virus fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Taipei
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 13:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 13:16 IST
Taiwan says China forced Malaysian state to ban Taiwanese entry on virus fears
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Taiwan's foreign minister said on Thursday that China had forced the Malaysian state of Sarawak to reinstate a ban on travelers from the island as part of coronavirus control steps, saying Beijing was taking "joy" in the measures.

Taiwan says the World Health Organization's (WHO) inclusion of the island as part of China's virus area has misled countries into believing the island's virus situation is as serious as China's. Taiwan, which says it is an independent country and not part of China, has reported 42 cases and one death, compared with more than 80,000 cases and more than 3,000 deaths in China.

Sarawak, on the island of Borneo, has separate immigration controls from the rest of Malaysia. This week it included Taiwan as part of its ban on visitors from China, then removed it after Taiwan complained, according to Taiwan's foreign ministry. "After talks, Sarawak in Malaysia recognized Taiwan isn't China & lifted its Coronavirus travel ban," Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Twitter.

"Guess what? China forced Sarawak into banning Taiwan again! China takes joy in shoving Taiwan around & then expects gratitude for its Wuhan sacrifice. That's sickening." In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) had "politicized" the issue.

"China has always opposed the politicization of the issue of prevention and control of the epidemic. We care about our Taiwan compatriots' health and wellbeing. The DPP has politicized this issue, and really should be held in contempt," he said, without elaborating. China has expressed displeasure with countries that ban Chinese travelers.

Sarawak immigration authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The virus crisis has worsened already-poor ties between China and Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory.

Malaysia and Taiwan have close economic and cultural links, despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties. This is not the first time Taiwan has faced travel exclusions because of what Taiwan says is a mistaken link to China.

Vietnam and the Philippines both lifted flight or travel bans on Taiwan after Taipei complained. Taiwan has been less successful in the case of Italy, whose ban on Chinese flights includes Taiwan. Taiwan is separately ruled from China and China has no say in the island's health policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

California holds cruise ship offshore for coronavirus screening

An ocean liner that previously carried two passengers who contracted the coronavirus was barred on Wednesday from returning to its homeport of San Francisco from a voyage to Hawaii after at least 20 people aboard fell ill. California Govern...

If police 'fails' to enforce law, democracy fails: NSA Doval

If police fails to enforce the law, democracy fails, National Security Advisor NSA Ajit Doval said on Thursday. He was addressing a conference of young superintendents of police from across the country. Law making is the most sacrosanct j...

BMC attaches Nirav Modi's properties for tax recovery

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has attached three out of four properties here of fugitive diamond businessman Nirav Modi for the recovery of property tax worth Rs 9.5 crore pending against them, a civic official said on Thursday. Si...

Next 8 days crucial: Uddhav on coronavrius situation in Maha

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray onThursday asked people not to panic over the coronavirus situation in state, adding the next eight days are crucial and people need to remain cautious. Making a statement in the Legislative Assem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020