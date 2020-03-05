Left Menu
Development News Edition

California holds cruise ship offshore for coronavirus screening

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 13:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 13:19 IST
California holds cruise ship offshore for coronavirus screening
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An ocean liner that previously carried two passengers who contracted the coronavirus was barred on Wednesday from returning to its homeport of San Francisco from a voyage to Hawaii after at least 20 people aboard fell ill. California Governor Gavin Newsom said the cruise ship Grand Princess would remain at sea until passengers and crew complaining of symptoms that may be consistent with the coronavirus can be tested to determine whether they have it.

Coronavirus testing kits will be flown out to the ship and flown back with samples to be analyzed at a state laboratory in the San Francisco Bay area, a process he said should produce results in a matter of hours. "So we're holding that ship, which is thousands of passengers, off the coast, and will be conducting those tests and getting those tests back," Newsom said.

Eleven passengers and 10 crew members have reported symptoms that could turn out to be the coronavirus, seasonal flu or the common cold, Newsom said. Two passengers who traveled on the same ship on a previous voyage last month between San Francisco and Mexico later fell ill and tested positive for the coronavirus. Health officials say they probably contracted the illness aboard the vessel.

One, an elderly man from Placer County near Sacramento with underlying health conditions, died this week, the first documented coronavirus fatality in California. The other, from the Bay area, was described by Newsom as gravely sick. Newsom said state health authorities, working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), were trying to contact some 2,500 passengers who were on that earlier voyage.

The ship would now be held offshore, "a distance away, until all the testing and the new protocols and regimes are put into place to secure their arrival." Depending on the outcome of the tests, it might be directed to an arrival point other than San Francisco.

He said the manifest for the ship's Hawaii cruise included 50 to 60 passengers who were also on board the Mexico voyage. The governor discussed the ocean liner as he announced a statewide emergency declared in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

He said California health authorities had confirmed 53 cases, the most of any single U.S. state, from the respiratory disease that has killed more than 3,000 people worldwide. The death of the former cruise passenger in California marked the first coronavirus fatality in the United States outside of Washington state, where 10 people have died in a cluster of at least 39 infections in the Seattle area.

The predicament of the Grand Princess cruise liner was reminiscent of the Diamond Princess vessel that was quarantined off the coast of Japan in February and was for a time the largest concentration of coronavirus cases outside China. Some American passengers from that ship were ultimately repatriated to military bases in California for extended quarantines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

California holds cruise ship offshore for coronavirus screening

An ocean liner that previously carried two passengers who contracted the coronavirus was barred on Wednesday from returning to its homeport of San Francisco from a voyage to Hawaii after at least 20 people aboard fell ill. California Govern...

If police 'fails' to enforce law, democracy fails: NSA Doval

If police fails to enforce the law, democracy fails, National Security Advisor NSA Ajit Doval said on Thursday. He was addressing a conference of young superintendents of police from across the country. Law making is the most sacrosanct j...

BMC attaches Nirav Modi's properties for tax recovery

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has attached three out of four properties here of fugitive diamond businessman Nirav Modi for the recovery of property tax worth Rs 9.5 crore pending against them, a civic official said on Thursday. Si...

Next 8 days crucial: Uddhav on coronavrius situation in Maha

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray onThursday asked people not to panic over the coronavirus situation in state, adding the next eight days are crucial and people need to remain cautious. Making a statement in the Legislative Assem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020