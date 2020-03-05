Iraq cancels Friday prayer in Shi'ite holy city of Kerbala over coronavirus-statement

Iraq canceled Friday prayers in the Shi'ite holy city of Kerbala due to concerns about the coronavirus, a statement from the holy site administration said on Thursday.

Kerbala, like the neighboring holy city of Najaf, attracts Shi'ites pilgrims from Iraq and abroad.

