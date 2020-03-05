Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dialysis centres to be set up in all 356 Maha tehsils: Tope

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 14:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 14:29 IST
Dialysis centres to be set up in all 356 Maha tehsils: Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday announced that one dialysis centre each will be set up in all the 356 tehsils of the state. He was responding to a calling attention notice by NCP member Vidya Chavan in the state Legislative Council.

"By the end of this year, we will try to set up dialysis centres for diabetes patients at all district sub- centres and by the end of next year, all 356 tehsils will get one dialysis centre each, the minister said. Responding to a question, Tope also said the government's plan to open chemotherapy centres at district civil hospitals is also in progress.

In the coming years, all the district civil hospitals will provide chemotherapy treatment to cancer patients, he said. "We also plan to have radiotherapy centres at district hospitals," the minister added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

March 20 will be the morning of our lives: Nirbhaya's mother

The morning of March 20 will be the morning of our lives, said Nirbhayas mother Asha Devi after a Delhi court Thursday fixed the new date of execution of the four death row convicts for her daughters gang rape and murder in December 2012. D...

Switzerland reports first coronavirus death

Geneva, Mar 5 AFP A 74-year-old woman suffering from the new coronavirus has died in Switzerland, marking the countrys first death in the outbreak that has claimed more than 3,200 lives globally, police said on Thursday. The woman, who was ...

Kim Jong Un offers South Koreans 'comfort' over virus: Seoul

Seoul, Mar 5 AFP North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a personal letter to comfort South Koreans fighting the novel coronavirus epidemic just a day after his sister condemned Seoul as a frightened dog barking, the Souths presidential office...

Ghaziabad man with travel history to Iran tests positive for novel coronavirus; total cases rise to 30

One more case of novel coronavirus was reported in Ghaziabad in the national capital region, taking the total number in the country to 30 so far, official sources said on Thursday. The patient is a middle-aged man with a recent travel hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020