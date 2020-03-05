Dialysis centres to be set up in all 356 Maha tehsils: Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday announced that one dialysis centre each will be set up in all the 356 tehsils of the state. He was responding to a calling attention notice by NCP member Vidya Chavan in the state Legislative Council.

"By the end of this year, we will try to set up dialysis centres for diabetes patients at all district sub- centres and by the end of next year, all 356 tehsils will get one dialysis centre each, the minister said. Responding to a question, Tope also said the government's plan to open chemotherapy centres at district civil hospitals is also in progress.

In the coming years, all the district civil hospitals will provide chemotherapy treatment to cancer patients, he said. "We also plan to have radiotherapy centres at district hospitals," the minister added..

