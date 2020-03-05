Left Menu
Development News Edition

Online voting at AGMs in demand as coronavirus spreads - Swiss tech firm

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 14:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 14:45 IST
Online voting at AGMs in demand as coronavirus spreads - Swiss tech firm

Online voting at annual shareholder meetings (AGMs) has jumped since the coronavirus outbreak as investors shun large gatherings because of travel restrictions or fear of infection, Swiss tech firm Sherpany said.

The company, which counts Swiss giants Novartis, Nestle and Zurich Insurance among its 300 clients worldwide, provides a secure internet platform which lets shareholders vote on motions until the day before AGMs. "We have had a big increase in usage so far, and the AGM season is only just beginning," Sherpany Chief Executive Tobias Haeckermann told Reuters.

"At this year's Novartis AGM, we saw the amount of votes being sent through our system increase by 42% compared to last year," said Haeckermann, one of three founders of the company set up in 2011. "We don't know if coronavirus is the only factor behind this, but it is helping."

Voting via secure online platforms is becoming increasingly popular, with companies such as Lumi, POLYAS and Simply Voting offering similar services. In a move to contain coronavirus, Switzerland last week temporarily banned events with more than 1,000 people, which has made planning difficult for companies as the AGM season kicks off in earnest this month.

Bell Food Group which makes and distributes meat products to supermarkets, has postponed its March 17 AGM, while food and beverage company Orior and Hypothekarbank Lenzburg have delayed their events also due in March. Zurich Insurance advised shareholders to vote by proxy and stay away from its AGM. Other Swiss companies such as engineering group ABB and insurer Swiss Life have said they are closely monitoring the situation.

"There is a big question mark about what you do with an AGM if you expect more than 1,000 people to take part," said Haeckermann, referring to the Swiss ban on large gatherings. "This is not just true for Swiss blue-chip companies but also many of the smaller ones who have a large retail shareholder base," he said.

Sherpany, which employs 110 people, works via a licensing model in which companies are charged according to how many shareholders use its platform for online voting. Haeckerman said company boards and executives had also been using Sherpany's remote meeting platform more this year. ($1 = 0.9563 Swiss francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi violence: Court dismisses Thair's plea to surrender, police arrests him

A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed a plea by suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain seeking to surrender before it in connection with alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau IB official Ankit Sharma, after which the police arrested him. Add...

Over half a dozen Indian-Americans win Congressional primaries

Over half a dozen Indian-Americans, including incumbent Congressmen Ami Bera and Ro Khanna and two women, have won primaries for the House of Representatives elections in November. In California, incumbents Bera and Khanna registered an eas...

Indians don't need to panic yet about coronavirus, says leading researcher

Four of five people who have tested positive for coronavirus will get better on their own and there is no need for Indians to panic about the viral outbreak yet, says a leading Indian researcher and scientist. Testing for the disease should...

March 20 will be the morning of our lives: Nirbhaya's mother

The morning of March 20 will be the morning of our lives, said Nirbhayas mother Asha Devi after a Delhi court Thursday fixed the new date of execution of the four death row convicts for her daughters gang rape and murder in December 2012. D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020