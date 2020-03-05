Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece reports 10th coronavirus case, shuts schools in 3 areas

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 14:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 14:56 IST
Greece reports 10th coronavirus case, shuts schools in 3 areas

Greece reported its tenth case of coronavirus on Thursday, a person related to an individual who recently travelled to Israel and Egypt, health authorities said.

Separately, health authorities dismissed media reports that a Swiss-owned cruise ship carrying 2,570 passengers and bound for the island of Corfu in western Greece, had been placed under quarantine due to coronavirus fears. "There has been no guidance from Greek health authorities on any quarantine," a health ministry spokesman said. "Infectious disease specialists have told us there is no such issue."

The ship owner, MSC Cruises, also dismissed the media reports that the MSC Opera cruise ship had been quarantined, saying it had received a green light from Greek health authorities to continue its journey to Corfu. The ship was making an 11-day Mediterranean cruise, according to the company's website.

On Wednesday Greece ordered the closure of schools and banned public gatherings in three districts in the west of the country from Thursday as a precaution after a person from the region tested positive for coronavirus, authorities said. That person had recently returned from a religious pilgrimage to Israel and Egypt.

The ban was in effect for 48 hours and subject to review, authorities said. (Reporting By Michele Kambas and George Georgiopoulos in Athens, Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi in Zurich, editing by Foo Yun Chee and Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi violence: Court dismisses Thair's plea to surrender, police arrests him

A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed a plea by suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain seeking to surrender before it in connection with alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau IB official Ankit Sharma, after which the police arrested him. Add...

Over half a dozen Indian-Americans win Congressional primaries

Over half a dozen Indian-Americans, including incumbent Congressmen Ami Bera and Ro Khanna and two women, have won primaries for the House of Representatives elections in November. In California, incumbents Bera and Khanna registered an eas...

Indians don't need to panic yet about coronavirus, says leading researcher

Four of five people who have tested positive for coronavirus will get better on their own and there is no need for Indians to panic about the viral outbreak yet, says a leading Indian researcher and scientist. Testing for the disease should...

March 20 will be the morning of our lives: Nirbhaya's mother

The morning of March 20 will be the morning of our lives, said Nirbhayas mother Asha Devi after a Delhi court Thursday fixed the new date of execution of the four death row convicts for her daughters gang rape and murder in December 2012. D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020