India defers planned summit with EU due to coronavirus - govt
India said on Thursday it had postponed a planned summit with the European Union due to the coronavirus outbreak.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi was due to travel to Brussels later this month for meetings with EU leaders.
"Both sides have agreed that due to health authorities advising against travel between regions, it would be wise to reschedule the summit to a later, mutually convenient date," Raveesh Kumar, a spokesman for India's foreign ministry, told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
