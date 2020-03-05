Left Menu
Turkish health minister advises Turks not to go abroad unless necessary

  Updated: 05-03-2020 18:16 IST
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday that Turkey was advising its citizens not to go abroad unless necessary, due to the risk of the coronavirus, and that those who do go should isolate themselves for 14 days upon their return.

"In order to prevent infections, our citizens should avoid going abroad unless necessary, and those who do should isolate themselves for 14 days," he told a news conference, adding that the slow response by European countries was putting Turks at risk.

He said 1,363 suspected cases in Turkey had been tested for coronavirus, but none were positive.

