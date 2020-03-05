Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-FIFA to discuss postponement of Asian World Cup qualifiers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 18:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 18:25 IST
Soccer-FIFA to discuss postponement of Asian World Cup qualifiers
Representational Image Image Credit: ANI

FIFA is considering postponing the Asian World Cup qualifiers due to be played this month because of the coronavirus outbreak, the global soccer body said on Thursday.

China's matches against the Maldives at home and Guam away have already been moved Buriram, Thailand, and will be played behind closed doors. However, more than two dozen other matches are scheduled to be played around the continent over two match days on March 26 and 31.

"A formal proposal to postpone upcoming matches in the Asian FIFA World Cup 2022 and the Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers will now be shared with the relevant member associations," said FIFA in a statement. "For both FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the well-being and health of all individuals involved in football matches remain the highest priority," it added.

FIFA said it would provide an update following consultations with the national associations and would continue to monitor the situation in co-operation with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he will block federal funds to 'sanctuary' jurisdictions

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would withhold money from so-called sanctuary jurisdictions after a U.S. court ruled that his administration could block federal law enforcement funds to states and cities that do not cooperate wit...

Soccer-Paraguay police question Ronaldinho over alleged 'adulterated' passport

Former Barcelona and Brazil striker Ronaldinho Gaucho was being questioned by Paraguayan authorities on Thursday after arriving in the country with what police said was an adulterated Paraguayan passport.Ronaldinho and his brother and busin...

Paper leak case: SC refuses to scrap SSC CGLE exam of 2017

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to scrap the Staff Selection Commission SSC combined graduate level examination of 2017, which was marred by allegations of paper leak and malpractices. The apex court, which had set up a seven-member comm...

Kendriya Vidyalayas in Delhi to remain closed for primary classes till March 31 in view of coronavirus: Officials.

Kendriya Vidyalayas in Delhi to remain closed for primary classes till March 31 in view of coronavirus Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020