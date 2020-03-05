Soccer-Atalanta's Champions League match in Valencia to be played behind closed doors

Italian club Atalanta have confirmed that their Champions League match away to Valencia on Tuesday will be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus and an order from the Spanish Health Ministry. Atalanta, based in the northern city of Bergamo, said it had received a letter from European soccer body UEFA saying that "the match can go ahead but must be behind closed doors with no ticket holders".

The club said that all its fans who had bought tickets for the match, the second leg of the club's round of 16 tie, will be reimbursed. Atalanta, playing in the Champions League for the first time, lead 4-1 from the first leg. Spain's health ministry on Tuesday said that fixtures expected to draw crowds from zones designated as high-risk for coronavirus, such as northern Italy, would be played without spectators.

