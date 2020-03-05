Russia's Aeroflot to suspend Hong Kong flights amid coronavirus fears -Ifax

Russia's state carrier Aeroflot said on Thursday it would suspend its flights to and from Hong Kong amid fears over coronavirus.

The route will continue flying from Moscow to Hong Kong until March 7 and from Hong Kong to Moscow until March 8, the report said, after which those services would be suspended.

