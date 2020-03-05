Russia's Severstal suspends some business trips for employees

Russian steel maker Severstal said on Thursday it was suspending business trips for its employees to several countries, including China, Iran and Italy, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Severstal said any employees returning from the places on its list, which also includes Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Vietnam, South Korea and Singapore, would work remotely for 14 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.