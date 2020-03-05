Left Menu
Russia's Severstal suspends some business trips for employees

  Updated: 05-03-2020 20:42 IST
  Created: 05-03-2020 20:42 IST
Russian steel maker Severstal said on Thursday it was suspending business trips for its employees to several countries, including China, Iran and Italy, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Severstal said any employees returning from the places on its list, which also includes Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Vietnam, South Korea and Singapore, would work remotely for 14 days.

