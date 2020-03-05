Left Menu
Development News Edition

Riot-hit families at Mustafabad camp now fear coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 20:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 20:48 IST
Riot-hit families at Mustafabad camp now fear coronavirus

Hundreds of riot-hit families sheltered at an Eidgah in Mustafabad in Northeast Delhi are regularly urged to wash their hands and maintain cleanliness. Volunteers provide medicines and sanitisers and health experts counselling. Already battling mental trauma following the deadly communal riots, the families are now faced with another challenge: the threat of novel coronavirus.

The volunteers and health professionals don't say the word "coronavirus" for fear of stoking panic among the people at the camp who include a large number of children. A lot of people have been complaining about cough, cold, vomiting and fever, said Laik Ahmad, from Doctors' Unity Welfare Association, which has set up a free health camp at the Eidgah.

"Besides medicines, we have been asking them to use masks and wash their hands. But we don't take the name 'coronavirus'. It may create panic among people who have already been going through a lot," Ahmad, 43, said. Doctors and volunteers said all steps were being taken to keep the compound clean but maintaining hygiene with so many people is a challenge. There are only a few mobile toilets, which has put the elderly, women and children to a lot of trouble.

Members of healthcare teams said representatives of various organisations have been visiting the camp and there is a need for everyone to take proper precautions. "We have enough soap and water but there's a shortage of masks," Ahsan Saifi, another doctor, said.

Ankita Upreti from Self-Employed Women's Association said volunteers have been trying to ensure there's no panic among people due to the virus, which has infected 30 people across the country. "These people have gone through so much... There are lot of problems to deal with and we have not been able to pay attention to coronavirus threat properly. For now, we are asking people to maintain cleanliness and wash their hands," she said. On Thursday, the government asked states to form rapid response teams at district, block and village levels.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has announced that all primary schools in Delhi will remain closed till March 31 to prevent the possibility of spread of the virus. Arman, a healthcare team member, said announcements are being made, asking people to wash hands and collect masks from volunteers at health camps.

"Lekin jab ghar hi jal gaya to coronavirus kya kar lega (How does coronavirus matter when they have already lost their homes)," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Eagles LT Peters to enter free agency at age 38

Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters will enter the free-agent market at age 38. The team released a statement Thursday saying it had reached a mutual agreement to let the nine-time Pro Bowl selection test the waters when the new le...

Liberal firebrand Elizabeth Warren suspends 2020 Democratic White House bid - source

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, the liberal firebrand who emerged as a top Democratic contender for the White House on the strength of an anti-corruption platform backed by a dizzying array of policy proposals, ended her campaign on Thursday...

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Airlines have been suspending flights or modifying services in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Below are details in alphabetical orderAIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELLED ALL FLIGHTS TO MAINLAND CHINA American Airlines has extended the suspe...

Sharmila tied sixth in Jabra Ladies in South Africa

Sharmila Nicollet recovered fast from back-to-back bogeys on front nine to find birdies on seventh and ninth and then par the entire back nine for a tied sixth place after two rounds of Jabra Ladies Open on Sunshine Tour. Sharmila, who is p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020