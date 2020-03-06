U.S. coronavirus death toll rises to 12, including latest in King County, Washington

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus rose to 12 on Thursday when King County, Washington reported the latest fatality.

Of the 12 U.S. deaths, 11 have come in Washington state and one in California.

Many of the cases in Washington have been linked to an outbreak at a nursing facility in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland, including six deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.