Left Menu
Development News Edition

Next-generation of HIV response must make gender equality core priority: UNAIDS

In a report launched on Thursday, UNAIDS noted that almost 40 years into the fight, AIDS is still the leading cause of death for women aged 15 to 49 years, with roughly 6,000 young women aged between 15 and 24 acquiring HIV every week. 

  • UN
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 07:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 07:18 IST
Next-generation of HIV response must make gender equality core priority: UNAIDS
“The HIV epidemic holds a mirror up to the inequalities and injustices faced by women and girls and how the gaps in rights and services are exacerbating the epidemic”, said Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of UNAIDS.   Image Credit: Twitter(@UNAIDS)

Gender discrimination and violence, as well as "huge" gaps in education, are among the factors why women and girls remain vulnerable to HIV, according to the UN agency working to end the AIDS epidemic.

In a report launched on Thursday, UNAIDS noted that almost 40 years into the fight, AIDS is still the leading cause of death for women aged 15 to 49 years, with roughly 6,000 young women aged between 15 and 24 acquiring HIV every week.

It underscores that the next generation of the HIV response must make gender equality, and the empowerment of women and girls, a core priority.

"The HIV epidemic holds a mirror up to the inequalities and injustices faced by women and girls and how the gaps in rights and services are exacerbating the epidemic", said Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of UNAIDS.

"This is unacceptable, it is avoidable and it must end."

Unkept promises

The report, We've got the power, was released ahead of International Women's Day on 8 March, and 25 years after leaders agreed on the landmark Beijing Declaration on promoting gender equality.

It calls on governments to do more to empower women and girls and fulfill their human rights.

The report reveals that despite progress in key areas such as school enrollment, political participation and scaling up of HIV treatment, many of the promises made to improve the lives of women and girls have not been kept.

Eliminating violence against women is among the critical issues requiring action. The report reveals that in areas with high HIV prevalence, intimate partner violence has been found to increase women's risk of acquiring the virus by 50 percent while being HIV-positive can also be a trigger for violence.

Sub-Saharan Africa is the region most affected by HIV, and knowledge about prevention remains "worryingly low" there, particularly among women and girls.

'Protective effect' of education

However, UNAIDS highlighted progress in countries that have increased investment in HIV prevention programs, such as Lesotho in southern Africa, where new infections among women and girls fell by 41 percent between 2010-2018.

Gaps in education generally also have an impact on girls, with studies showing the "protective effect" of keeping them in school.

"When Botswana extended mandatory secondary education, it found that each additional year of schooling after year 9 was associated with a 12% reduction in girls' risk of acquiring HIV", the UN agency said, though pointing out that nearly one-third of the world's poorest adolescent girls have never even been in a classroom.

The action also must be taken to end discrimination in economic opportunities. UNAIDS reported that out of 190 countries, less than half, or 88, have laws mandating equal pay for equal work.

Gender equality critical to ending HIV infections

Achieving gender equality and ending AIDS is among the objectives of the Sustainable Development Goals which countries are striving to realize by the end of the decade.

UNAIDS has identified measures for moving forward, including investing in HIV policies and programs proven to promote gender equality, as well as investing in education and in women's economic empowerment.

"Women and adolescent girls are demanding their rights," said Ms. Byanyima, the UNAIDS chief. "Governments must act on those demands by providing resources and services to protect their rights and properly respond to their needs and perspectives."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank.

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Japan says virus travel restrictions not too late as S. Korea protests

Japans government defended new, tighter travel restrictions on visitors from China and South Korea, saying they were not too late to help slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, as Seoul protested the measures as excessive. The decisio...

UN chief urges countries to review progress on nuclear non-proliferation

Countries meeting in New York next month to review progress on nuclear non-proliferation are being urged by the UN Secretary-General to use the opportunity to strengthen global peace and security. Antnio Guterres made the request in a state...

Mexican firm takes millions of barrels of Venezuelan crude in oil-for-food swap

Venezuela has swapped millions of barrels of crude for supplies of corn and water trucks under an oil-for-food deal struck with a Mexican firm, in an effort to secure imports amid tightening U.S. sanctions, according to the company and expo...

Romney says U.S. Senate Republican probe of Biden appears political

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney, the lone Republican to vote to convict President Donald Trump of abuse of power following his impeachment, said on Thursday a Senate Republican investigation of Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden appear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020