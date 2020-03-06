Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: 13 Iranian tourists quarantined at Amritsar hotel

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 12:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 12:26 IST
Coronavirus: 13 Iranian tourists quarantined at Amritsar hotel

A 13-member group of tourists from Iran have been quarantined at a hotel in Amritsar and have been asked to not go out till their medical examination is completed, an official said. They reached Amritsar on Thursday night, the official added.

“They have been quarantined at their hotel rooms,” Amritsar Civil Surgeon Prabhdeep Kaur told PTI over phone. We are conducting a proper medical examination, she said adding that they have been asked to not leave the hotel till their medical examination gets over as a precautionary measure.

“If any of them are found symptomatic (for coronavirus), then samples will be taken,” she pointed out. Notably, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had reviewed the state's preparedness to tackle the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and had directed the health department to keep close tabs on the situation triggered by the global spread of the virus. PTI CHS VSD HDA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Lodha Group's UK arm raises USD 200 mn to repay debt

Realty firm Lodha Group on Friday said its UK subsidiary has raised USD 200 million around Rs 1,473 crore through the issuance of bonds in the Singapore market and the amount will be used to repay debt. Lodha Developers International Ltd, ...

Tiger Shroff's mother is all proud as 'Baaghi 3' releases today

As the third instalment of Tiger Shroffs hit franchise Baaghi released in theatres across the country today, his mother Ayesha Shroff penned a heartfelt post for the actor. Ayesha Shroff shared a childhood picture of Tiger Shroff and expres...

Tutor arrested for raping minor girl in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A minor girl was allegedly raped by her tutor at home, who has since been arrested in Civil Lines area here, police said. He was arrested after a case was registered against the accused on Thursday when the incident came to light by his wif...

Pak Bar Council challenges Lahore High Court's verdict against Musharraf's death penalty: report

The Pakistan Bar Council has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Lahore High Courts order to quash the death penalty of self-exiled former dictator Pervez Musharraf in a treason case, a media report said on Friday. A spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020