Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian players skip All England badminton over coronavirus fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 13:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 13:46 IST
Indian players skip All England badminton over coronavirus fears

Seven Indian badminton players have pulled out of next week's All England Open championships over coronavirus fears, the Badminton Association of India said, as the outbreak continues to disrupt sport events across the world.

A number of international sporting events have been cancelled or postponed because of the outbreak. HS Prannoy, Sameer Verma and Sourabh Verma are the men's singles players who have decided to withdraw while doubles specialists Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy have also opted out.

"They didn't want to take a risk and some of them said their families and parents are worried with the current situation," BAI general secretary Ajay Singhania said. "It's completely up to the players to decide if they want to travel."

Several badminton events that were to serve as qualifiers for the Olympics have been cancelled or postponed. The March 11-15 tournament in Birmingham will award points towards securing Tokyo spots. The top 16 singles players in the qualification race, limited to two athletes from any country, are guaranteed spots in the Tokyo Games, which begin on July 24.

Leading Indian women's singles players PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal - both previous Olympic medallists - are making the trip to England, as are their male counterparts Kidambi Srikanth and B. Sai Praneeth. Meanwhile, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has barred its athletes from attending any private or public functions.

Athletes are not being allowed to leave training camps taking place in different parts of India and have been barred from training with anyone from outside the camps, the AFI said in a statement. Local media reported that the Indian archery team had pulled out of an Asia Cup World ranking tournament to be held from March 8-15 in Bangkok.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

U.N. should try for Idlib no-fly zone after Russia-Turkey ceasefire, Netherlands says

A ceasefire deal between Moscow and Ankara in Syrias Idlib region needs to be cemented with a no-fly zone to stop any further bombings of hospitals, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said on Friday.It would be wise to add a no-fly zone, he t...

Lok Sabha adjourned amid Opposition protests over Delhi

Proceedings of Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day amid continued protests by the Opposition over the Delhi violence and other issues. The House was adjourned after the passage of two Bills -- the Mineral Laws Amendment Bill and the Insolv...

With heavy rains, Jammu-Srinagar highway blocked due to multiple landslides

The 270-kilometre Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked due to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmirs Ramban district on Friday, offi...

OPEC seeks big oil cut in crunch talks with Russia amid virus outbreak

OPEC holds crunch talks with its allies on Friday after the group told Russia and others it wanted an additional 1.5 million barrels per day bpd of oil cuts until the end of 2020, saying a big move was needed to deal with the impact of coro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020