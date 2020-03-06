Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU looks to produce more drugs, protective gear as coronavirus strains supplies

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 16:25 IST
EU looks to produce more drugs, protective gear as coronavirus strains supplies
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European Union health ministers are looking for ways to produce more drugs and protective gear in Europe, to cope with shortages caused by the coronavirus outbreak, as they hold an emergency meeting in Brussels. Many EU countries rely on China, the source of the outbreak, for drug ingredients, and they are now struggling to avoid shortages after the coronavirus outbreak disrupted supplies and delayed shipments.

Protective gear is already in short supply in most EU countries, officials said, which puts doctors and nurses at risk. Europe needs to bring medical production back to Europe because it relies too much on imports from non-EU countries, officials in France and Germany, the EU's largest countries, have said.

Both countries have blocked exports of some protective gear to other EU countries, to avoid risks of shortages in their own territory. "This is not something that will be solved tomorrow, but we must start this discussion today so that we have a solution after tomorrow," Austrian Health Minister Rudolf Anschober told reporters at a meeting in Brussels.

France imports about 40% of drug ingredients from China, a situation that the French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire called over-reliance on Beijing. Italy, the EU country's hardest hit by the outbreak, has also restricted exports and has formally requested help from other EU states to meet its needs for protective gear. Lithuania and the Czech Republic have restricted exports, too, an EU official said.

"We must show solidarity in terms of sharing protection equipment," Belgium's health minister, Maggie De Block, told reporters before the meeting. At a public session of the meeting, EU industry commissioner Thierry Breton said demand for face masks and other protective gear had increased "exponentially" in Europe since the beginning of the crisis.

He said he was confident that EU-based manufacturers could meet these growing needs in the coming weeks, provided that production was coordinated. The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, last week began joint procurement of face masks and other protective gear on behalf of 20 EU states, but the effort probably won't secure enough supplies before April, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

'Potential drug target against coronavirus infection identified'

Researchers have identified a protein present in the human body which they claim is important for the entry of the novel coronavirus into lung cells, an advance that may lead to a novel drug target for preventing the deadly disease. The res...

Bandh called by Hindu, Muslim outfits postponed

Coimbatore, Mar 6 PTI The bandh announced by the Hindu Munnani and Federation of All Islamic Organisations and All Jamaat would be observed on March 7 as against its schedule on March 6. However, some 100 shops downed shutters in Valparai i...

NZ's Kim Cotton, Pak's Ahsan Raza umpires for India vs Australia women's T20 WC final

New Zealands Kim Cotton and Pakistans Ahsan Raza were on Friday named on-field umpires for the ICC Womens T20 World Cup final between India and Australia here. Four-time champions Australia will take on first-time finalists India at the Mel...

Anand, Humpy to lead Indian challenge in Chess Olympiad

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand will lead the Indian team in the 44th Chess Olympiad to be held in Moscow in August with the legendary Vladimir Kramnik set to train the mens squad. World number two Koneru Humpy will be the spearh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020