Left Menu
Development News Edition

Americans returning home after quarantine and Tokyo dining enthralled Twitter

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 16:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 16:33 IST
Americans returning home after quarantine and Tokyo dining enthralled Twitter

An American couple whose cruise ship quarantine and Tokyo dining became a Twitter phenomenon are finally on their way home.

Matt Smith and Kathy Codekas, both 57, were passengers aboard the Diamond Princess that was quarantined for two weeks in Yokohama bay as coronavirus cases aboard the ship climbed past 700 and six died. The couple declined an offer to be evacuated with hundreds of other Americans and go through quarantine again, choosing to stay in Tokyo until they were removed from a do-not-board list that kept them off homebound flights.

"We would have had more likelihood of contracting the virus in those circumstances on that plane than anything we did on the ship or during the quarantine," said Smith, whose postings aboard the ship garnered 15,000 followers on Twitter. "We had the opportunity to see a little more of Tokyo, and enjoy some more of the food."

The couple, both California-based lawyers, caught some criticism online for going out in public, as other evacuees and passengers have subsequently tested positive for the virus. Smith said he and his wife followed all instructions from medical authorities, taking their temperature twice daily and reporting to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Smith's Twitter account was one of the best glimpses into life aboard the stricken cruise liner. When the couple were let off on Feb. 20, they sequestered themselves in a Tokyo hotel. The account became a journal of room service offerings, delivered by staff who would "knock on the door and flee." He documented outings to Tokyo Tower, McDonald's, and Starbucks, along with some fine dining.

The couple are returning home soon, though the exact date is private, Smith said, drawing a close to their "surreal" holiday. "We've enjoyed the hospitality of the Japanese and the facility that allowed us to stay here," Smith said. "Just wish people wouldn't panic so much and just try and stay calm. Follow basic health rules and that's the best you can do."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

'Potential drug target against coronavirus infection identified'

Researchers have identified a protein present in the human body which they claim is important for the entry of the novel coronavirus into lung cells, an advance that may lead to a novel drug target for preventing the deadly disease. The res...

Bandh called by Hindu, Muslim outfits postponed

Coimbatore, Mar 6 PTI The bandh announced by the Hindu Munnani and Federation of All Islamic Organisations and All Jamaat would be observed on March 7 as against its schedule on March 6. However, some 100 shops downed shutters in Valparai i...

NZ's Kim Cotton, Pak's Ahsan Raza umpires for India vs Australia women's T20 WC final

New Zealands Kim Cotton and Pakistans Ahsan Raza were on Friday named on-field umpires for the ICC Womens T20 World Cup final between India and Australia here. Four-time champions Australia will take on first-time finalists India at the Mel...

Anand, Humpy to lead Indian challenge in Chess Olympiad

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand will lead the Indian team in the 44th Chess Olympiad to be held in Moscow in August with the legendary Vladimir Kramnik set to train the mens squad. World number two Koneru Humpy will be the spearh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020