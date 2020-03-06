Twelve coronavirus cases on Egypt cruise ship are all asymptomatic - WHO, health ministry

Twelve new cases of coronavirus registered on a Nile cruise ship are all asymptomatic, the health ministry and World Health Organization said in a joint statement on Friday.

The individuals are all Egyptian workers on the ship, which is heading to the southern city of Luxor, the statement said.

