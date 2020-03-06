Twelve coronavirus cases on Egypt cruise ship are all asymptomatic - WHO, health ministry
Twelve new cases of coronavirus registered on a Nile cruise ship are all asymptomatic, the health ministry and World Health Organization said in a joint statement on Friday.
The individuals are all Egyptian workers on the ship, which is heading to the southern city of Luxor, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nile
- World Health Organization
- Luxor
- Egyptian
ALSO READ
HP: Juvenile detained for raping minor cousin
Ethiopia asks U.S. to postpone final talks on Blue Nile dam
IntrCity by RailYatri raises over Rs 100 cr from Nandan Nilekani, Samsung Venture Investment, others
U.S. says it will keep engaging Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan on Blue Nile dam
U.S. vows to remain engaged with Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan on Blue Nile dam