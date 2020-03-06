Women MLAs in Bihar Assembly stage protest over their reservation

Women MLAs cutting across party lines on Friday trooped into the well of the Bihar Assembly in support of a demand for their reservation in Parliament and the state legislature. During the question hour, the women members, both from treasury and opposition benches, rushed to the well with placards for their demand.

One of the woman members said they will not get any opportunity to express their views in the House on March 8, International Women's Day, as it falls next Sunday this year and the House will reopen after Holi. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 10.

They went back to their respective seats after Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary assured them that the House has taken note of the issue they have raised. "Women legislators cutting across parties have shown their unity on the issue. With the consent of the House, I extend my congratulations to women members for their better future," Choudhary said.

Replying to RJD member Lalit Kumar Yadav's question related to ECG facility, health minister Mangal Pandey told the House that out of 38 district hospitals, this service is not available in eight due to unavailability of trained staff for operating such machines. The department has sought applications from persons concerned to train staff in each of the eight district hospitals for operating ECG machines, Pandey said.

The health department has issued tender for setting up a 'cath lab' in PPP mode for treatment of patients who have suffered heart attacks, he said, adding that the seven medical colleges have been identified for the purpose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.