Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women MLAs in Bihar Assembly stage protest over their reservation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 18:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 18:09 IST
Women MLAs in Bihar Assembly stage protest over their reservation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Women MLAs cutting across party lines on Friday trooped into the well of the Bihar Assembly in support of a demand for their reservation in Parliament and the state legislature. During the question hour, the women members, both from treasury and opposition benches, rushed to the well with placards for their demand.

One of the woman members said they will not get any opportunity to express their views in the House on March 8, International Women's Day, as it falls next Sunday this year and the House will reopen after Holi. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 10.

They went back to their respective seats after Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary assured them that the House has taken note of the issue they have raised. "Women legislators cutting across parties have shown their unity on the issue. With the consent of the House, I extend my congratulations to women members for their better future," Choudhary said.

Replying to RJD member Lalit Kumar Yadav's question related to ECG facility, health minister Mangal Pandey told the House that out of 38 district hospitals, this service is not available in eight due to unavailability of trained staff for operating such machines. The department has sought applications from persons concerned to train staff in each of the eight district hospitals for operating ECG machines, Pandey said.

The health department has issued tender for setting up a 'cath lab' in PPP mode for treatment of patients who have suffered heart attacks, he said, adding that the seven medical colleges have been identified for the purpose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

We always regard chair in Lok Sabha as 'Pope of Vatican': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday said that members regard the chair in Lok Sabha as the Pope of Vatican. Chowdhury sought revocation of suspension of seven party MPs. The seven MPs were suspended on Thursday fro...

Blast near U.S. Embassy in Tunisia kills policeman

Two militants on a motorbike blew themselves up outside the U.S. Embassy in Tunisia on Friday, killing a policeman and injuring several others in the countrys most serious attack in months. The explosion took place near the embassys main ga...

Cameroon's 'Gurl Boss' crew takes on male-dominated film world

Tatapong Beyala sets up her camera in a studio in Yaounde, Cameroon, surrounded by an all-women team of technicians, make-up artists, and assistants. For the 27-year-old owner of Gurl Boss Productions, it is the perfect crew to take on the ...

Anti-CAA protests: SC asks activist Harsh Mander to respond to allegations of hate speeches

The Supreme Court Friday asked activist Harsh Mander to file response to the allegations of Delhi Police that he made hate speeches including certain objectionable remarks against the top court during anti-CAA protests here. A bench, compri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020