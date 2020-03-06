Left Menu
NDMC setting up special wards for coronavirus cases at four hospitals

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 19:28 IST
In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) is preparing to set up separate wards for the deadly disease at four hospitals run by it. The civic body has already set up a separate ward with 14 beds for coronavirus patients at the Bara Hindurao hospital run by it.

The chairman of Medical Assistance and Public Health Committee of NDMC, Vineet Vohra, reviewed preparations for prevention of the virus in a meeting with health officers of the civic body on Friday. The health officers apprised in the meeting that preparations are going on for setting up separate wards at the Kasturba, Rajan Babu, Maharishi Valmiki and Smt Giridhar Lal hospitals of the North Delhi civic body, said a NDMC statement.

They also said meetings are being held with resident welfare associations (RWAs) for awareness and prevention of coronavirus. Adequate number of masks are available in all the hospitals, they said. The zonal health officers have been directed to run awareness programmes on how to prevent spread of the virus. Hoardings and banners have also been displayed at vantage points under NDMC areas, it said..

