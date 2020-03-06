Left Menu
Telangana govt steps up prevention measures for coronavirus

  PTI
  • |
  Hyderabad
  • |
  Updated: 06-03-2020 22:33 IST
  • |
  Created: 06-03-2020 22:33 IST
The condition of the lone coronavirus patient in Telangana was stable, the state government said on Friday as it stepped up prevention measures and sought disposable N95 masks from the Centre. Normlacy returned to the coronavirus scare hit IT corridor here on Friday, a day after an employee suspected to have contracted the infection tested negative for it.

A media bulletin on coronavirus (COVID-19) issued by the government said results of 16 samples (cumulatively) were awaited. The state has so far reported only one positive case of the virus. The state government on Friday discussed the modalities for the five committees it has formed on prevention of spread of coronavirus and providing treatment, official sources said.

A command control centre has also been set up as part of measures to handle the coronavirus-related situation. State Health Minister E Rajender, who participated in a video conference on COVID-19 held by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, requested that N-95 masks be supplied in view of their shortage in the state, the sources said.

According to the Minister, the condition of the 24-year- old man, who tested positive on Monday, was stable. A day after samples of two persons sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune, tested negative, bringing much relief, the government also wanted the Centre to set up another virology lab in the city in addition to the facility available at Gandhi Hospital where the COVID-19 samples are currently tested.

Rajender later said in a press release that stern action would be taken against those selling masks at higher rates. The officials are already conducting raids on shops to check if the masks were sold at higher prices, he said.

A disposable N95 mask (respirator) is a safety device that covers the nose and mouth and helps protect the wearer from breathing in some hazardous substances. During the video conference, Vardhan appreciated the state government's efforts in preventing the spread of COVID- 19, the sources said.

Meanwhile, senior medical officials from the state visited Kerala on Friday to understand the best practices in the southern state where the country's first three coronavirus patients have recovered after treatment. In the city's IT corridor,which witnessed a panic two days ago over the coronavirus scare, things are back to normal.

Its all normal now, Telangana Principal IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said when asked about the situation at Cyberabad where one building in a complex, housing software firms, was vacated for sanitisation for a day as a precautionary measure after an employee there was suspected to have contracted the virus. In a related development, the Telangana State Human Rights Commission has directed the government to file a comprehensive report on the precautionary and awareness measures being taken up in the state over COVID-19..

