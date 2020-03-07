Iraq death toll by coronavirus rises to three - state news agency
Iraq reported a death by coronavirus in the city of Karbala, bringing total death count by coronavirus to three in the country, state news agency reported on Friday.
Earlier on Friday, Iraq banned entry to travellers coming from France and Spain, bringing the total number of countries on its entry ban list to 11.
