Costa Rica confirms first coronavirus case in Central America
Costa Rica's government on Friday said it confirmed its first case of coronavirus, in a 49-year-old woman from the United States who is in the Central American nation with her husband.
The instance marks the first confirmed infection of the fast-spreading coronavirus in Central America.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Costa Rica
- United States
- Central American