  • Reuters
  • San Jose
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 02:54 IST
  • Created: 07-03-2020 02:36 IST
Costa Rica confirms first coronavirus case in Central America

Costa Rica's government on Friday said it confirmed its first case of coronavirus, in a 49-year-old woman from the United States who is in the Central American nation with her husband.

The instance marks the first confirmed infection of the fast-spreading coronavirus in Central America.

