Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two Indian-American doctors seek to arrest tsunami of cancer in India

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 10:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 10:20 IST
Two Indian-American doctors seek to arrest tsunami of cancer in India

Two eminent Indian-American doctors, known for their pioneering research and treatment of cancer patients, are seeking to arrest what they describe as "tsunami" of the deadly disease that has now engulfed India through a massive effort of early detection and health education. Dattatreyudu Nori, an internationally acclaimed oncologist, who has treated several top Indian leaders suffering from cancer going back to former president late Neelam Sanjeev Reddy, and Rekha Bhandari an eminent geriatrics and specialising in pain medicine, warn that if enough appropriate and urgent steps were not taken, their country of birth is facing an eminent "tsunami" of cancer.

"There are 1,300 deaths per day in India due to cancer. We have approximately 1.2 million new cancer cases every year in India. This indicates lower rates of early detection and poor treatment outcomes," Nori told PTI. The New York-based Indian-American doctor who is known for successfully curing several top Indian leaders, maintains a low profile and avoids talking to the media. Cancer, he said, can have profound social and economic consequences for the people in India often leading to family impoverishment and societal inequity. The International Agency for Research on Cancer has predicted that by 2030, as many as 1.7 million new people would be detected of cancer every year.

"Unless, we take some steps, cancer is (all set to) become like a tsunami," said Nori, adding that diagnosis in India often leads to catastrophic personal health expenditure that can push an entire family below the poverty line. Describing this as a major public health care challenge for India, the 2015 Padma Shri awardee is inspired by the 'Ayushman Bharat project' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his decision to establish National Cancer Registry programme. These are crucial steps in the right direction, Nori joined by Bhandari argue that early detection and a massive health education is key to addressing the public health challenge posed by cancer. Both the doctors are recipient of the prestigious Ellis Island Medal of Honour, the highest civilian award in the US for immigrants. It is given annually to individuals whose accomplishments in their field and service to the country are cause for celebration. Among its previous recipients includes several US presidents including Donald Trump and noble prize winners. "Make cancer a notifiable disease," Nori said referring to his series of recommendations to the Indian government, while Bhandari is working on using new tools of information technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence for early detection of cancer in India. Majority of cancers in India are mainly due to tobacco.

Bhandari, Chief of Pediatric and Palliative at the Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, argues that even though India has a young population it’s time the country starts planning for 20 years from now, when it would have the world largest aged population. If enough preventive measures, including early detection and health education, are not done now and necessary health infrastructure are not created, India will face an unimaginable health crisis. "I am very pleased with the establishment of National Cancer Registry and Ayushman Bharat Programme,” he said.

Among other major recommendations by the two doctors include establishing a cancer hotline, adopting precision medicine, precision screening and early detection, setting up regional cancer palliative centers, and setting up task forces for specific diseases that have alarmingly very high rates of incidence like breast cancer and cervical cancer. “If you want to control the tsunami of cancer, we need to initiate, accelerate early detection. This can cure cancers and can have less expensive treatments," said Nori.

"The key to success in Indian scenario for cancer care is mostly prevention if it can be done early detection. These are the two key programmes that will change the outlook for cancer in India in next 10 years and maybe even reverse the expected incidence rates," he said. Nori also called for strengthening cancer care programmes in all medical colleges, giving six-months oncology training to doctors at the district level and make them liaison physician for the district so that they can implement treatment guidelines and refer them to regional cancer centers if necessary.

“There should be a massive campaign on health education on cancer in schools, colleges and universities on tobacco control," he said, adding that the government should consider pediatric cancer care be provided free of charge. Noting that chemotherapy drugs are expensive, he called for a task force to develop a partnership between pharmaceutical industry and National Cancer Institute to incentivise them to produce cancer drugs locally..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Kapil Sibal chides PM Modi over his 'critics don't want to change status quo' remark

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his critics do not want to change status quo remark, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday asked the Prime Minister if banning TV channels critical to RSS, detaining citizens critic...

Saudi detains three royal princes over 'coup plot': reports

Saudi authorities have detained three princes including King Salmans brother and nephew on charges of plotting a coup, the US media reported Friday, signaling a further consolidation of power by the kingdoms de facto ruler. The detentions c...

US prisons, jails on alert for spread of coronavirus

The nations jails and prisons are on high alert, stepping up inmate screenings, sanitizing jail cells and urging lawyers to scale back in-person visits to prevent the new coronavirus from spreading through their vast inmate populations. The...

Two suspected coronavirus patients suffering from 'high viral load'

Two suspected coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at a hospital here were high viral-load cases, the Jammu and Kashmir administration said on Saturday while announcing an immediate suspension of all biometric attendance in the Union t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020