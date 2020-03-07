Left Menu
Development News Edition

German coronavirus cases jump, economic nervousness rises

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 18:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 17:49 IST
German coronavirus cases jump, economic nervousness rises
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The number of coronavirus patients in Germany jumped to 684 on Saturday morning, with concern growing at the economic impact of the spreading epidemic on one of the world's most trade-dependent economies. The number of patients recorded by the Robert Koch Institute had risen by 45, with large clusters in the west and south, where one initial outbreak centered on a car supplier with a unit in Wuhan, where the infection was first detected.

The total is more than 10 times larger than it was a week ago. There were 66 cases in Feb. 29. Western Europe's most populous country, Germany has the second-largest number of registered cases on the continent after Italy. So far, no deaths have been reported.

With concern growing at the vulnerability of long international supply chains to such an epidemic, Ola Kallenius, chief executive of Mercedes maker Daimler, warned against a return to economic nationalism. "These events show how fragile global supply chains are," he told Der Spiegel magazine. "But a world without global work sharing would be less successful ... We should protect (that success) while checking for vulnerabilities where we can bring more security into the supply chain."

He said the carmaker was "gradually ramping up" production again in China after the Chinese New Year stoppage that had been further lengthened by a coronavirus. But the disease would have an impact on company results. "We can't yet say what the impact will be, but it is clear that both production and sales will be affected," he added.

Lufthansa, Europe's largest airline group by fleet size, on Friday announced that it was slashing by half the number of flights it would operate in the coming weeks as a result of the sudden slackening in demand. While the government has so far resisted calls for direct economic stimulus to counter the effects of the slowdown, saying only that it has the resources to do so if necessary, more targeted measures are being contemplated.

Handelsblatt newspaper reported that the parties in Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition were discussing ways to make it temporarily easier for companies to shorten employees' working hours by letting them off some of the cost of social security benefits. And with panic buying triggering pictures of empty supermarket shelves on social media, transport minister Andreas Scheuer recommended that a ban on deliveries on Germany's sacrosanct Sunday be lifted to ease restocking.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Weinstein moved to Rikers Island jail; Prince Harry and wife Meghan begin farewell royal events and more

Following is a summary of current peoples news briefs.Britains Prince Harry and wife Meghan begin farewell royal eventsBritains Prince Harry and his wife Meghan appeared together at an official engagement on Thursday for the first time sinc...

Two killed as car falls into nullah in Himachal Pradesh

Two people were killed and as many injured when the car in which they were travelling fell into a 70-metre-deep nullah in Chamba district on Saturday, police said. Hussain, Roshandin, Shkardeen and Rafi were on their way to Chamba from Sill...

New board of Yes Bank to have CEO and MD; employees of reconstructed bank to be in service at same remuneration for at least 1 year: SBI.

New board of Yes Bank to have CEO and MD employees of reconstructed bank to be in service at same remuneration for at least 1 year SBI....

US News Roundup: Americans quarantined in Bethlehem; SXSW canceled due to coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Cancer patient aboard coronavirus-stalled cruise faces possible chemotherapy delayAmong the 2,400 passengers stranded off the California coast on a cruise ship carrying at least 21 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020