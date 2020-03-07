MP: Test reports of 18 persons negative for coronavirus

All 18 persons tested in Madhya Pradesh so far for suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus were found not to be suffering from the infection, an official said on Saturday. The persons with a history of travel to affected countries were screened. Of them, 171 persons are under home isolation at present, while observation period of 341 others is complete, said Additional Director of the Health Department Dr. Vina Sinha.

Samples of 20 persons were sent to laboratories due to suspected exposure to the virus, the official said. "The reports of 18 persons have been received. All of them were negative," Sinha added.

Testing facilities have been made available at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal and the National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH) in Jabalaur, an official said...

