Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian police charge two Sydney women over toilet paper feud

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 06:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 06:14 IST
Australian police charge two Sydney women over toilet paper feud

Australian state police on Sunday charged two Sydney women involved in a violent brawl over toilet rolls as major grocers in the country restrict supplies to one pack per person amid panic buying by residents. New South Wales police said two women, aged 23 and 60, were issued court attendance notices for affray "following an altercation at a supermarket". They are due to appear at a local court on April 28.

Toilet paper has emerged as the unlikely No.1 stockpiling target for people worried that the spread of the coronavirus epidemic will lead to supply shortages. The number of coronavirus cases in Australia has topped 70 while a man in his 80s became the third casulaty of COVID-19 in the country.

Toilet rolls grabbed headlines on Saturday when police were called to a supermarket in Sydney's south-west after a scuffle broke out among three women over lavatory paper. A video of the incident that went viral on social media showed the women yelling and fighting over a shopping trolley that was brimming with toilet paper, forcing floor staff to intervene.

One woman yelled, "I just want one packet." Another, who was in possession of the toilet paper-filled trolley retorted, "no, not one packet," before floor staff intervened. The woman, who was allegedly assaulted, was uninjured and no arrests were made.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

Facebook puts temporary ban on medical face mask ads

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Pacers, Mavs to meet with playoffs on line

The Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks have turned it up a notch with the postseason picture starting to come into view. The Pacers and Mavericks look to improve their respective playoff positioning at the others expense on Sunday night wh...

Trump: No promises regarding steel and aluminum tariffs on Brazil

President Donald Trump praised the United States relationship with Brazil under Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday, but declined to say whether he would impose steel and aluminum tariffs on the South American country. Ahead of a...

Road-challenged Heat travel to face Beal, Wizards

The Miami Heat, who have struggled away from home all season, will visit the Washington Wizards and red-hot Bradley Beal on Sunday night. Miami has won 17 more games than Washington this season, but the Heat are just 13-19 on the road. The ...

Australia ramps up epidemic preparation as third man dies of coronavirus

A man in his 80s died in a Sydney hospital after testing positive to COVID-19, becoming the third coronavirus-related casualty in Australia, state health authorities said on Sunday.The total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 74 in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020