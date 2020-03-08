Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy orders lockdown of swathes of north to try to stop coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 11:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 11:33 IST
Italy orders lockdown of swathes of north to try to stop coronavirus

Italy imposed a virtual lockdown across a swathe of its wealthy north on Sunday, including the financial capital Milan, in a drastic new attempt to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The unprecedented clampdown, which will impact some 16 million people and stay in force until April 3, was signed into law overnight by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

The draconian new measures order people not to enter or leave Lombardy, Italy's richest region, as well as 14 provinces in four other regions, including the cities of Venice, Modena, Parma, Piacenza, Reggio Emilia and Rimini. "There will be no movement in or out of these areas, or within them, unless for proven, work-related reasons, emergencies or health reasons," Conte told a news conference in the middle of the night after hours of confusion over his plans.

All museums, gyms, cultural centres, ski resorts and swimming pools will be shut in the targeted zones, while leave was cancelled for health workers as Italy's hospitals sag under the pressure of the virus. The government enacted the draft just hours after officials had announced that the number of coronavirus cases had leapt by more than 1,200 in a 24-hour period - the biggest daily rise since the epidemic began in the country two weeks ago.

Deaths due to the infectious virus had also risen, by 36 to 233, while the number of patients in intensive care climbed to 567, up 23% from the day before. Of the 5,883 Italians originally infected, 589 have fully recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

Facebook puts temporary ban on medical face mask ads

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Koskinen, Oilers withstand Blue Jackets' barrage

Mikko Koskinen faced 46 shots and allowed only a single goal in the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 home-ice win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Alex Chiasson, Caleb Jones, Connor McDavid and Riley Sheahan each scored once for the Oilers, w...

Italy announces virus quarantine affecting 16 million people

Italys prime minister announced a sweeping coronavirus quarantine early Sunday, restricting the movements of about a quarter of the countrys population in a bid to limit contagions at the epicenter of Europes outbreak. Shortly after midnigh...

Therapy dogs bring respite to Ukraine war veterans

Ricky, a larger than life golden retriever, wags his tail as he nestles his head on Vasyls lap. But still the war veteran looks tense. Then the dog throws his front paws onto the shoulders of the 47-year-old suffering from post-war trauma, ...

AFI's Life Achievement Award gala, Ciara's concert postponed amid coronavirus scare

The American Film Institute has postponed its Life Achievement Award ceremony and singer Ciara has pushed ahead her concert in the wake of the novel coronovirus epidemic. According to Variety, the AFI annual ceremony, which was set to ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020