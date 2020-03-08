Vietnam's coronavirus cases jump to 29 - health ministry

Vietnam's number of coronavirus cases jumped to 29 on Sunday from 20 a day earlier, the Southeast Asian country's Ministry of Health said. The new cases confirmed on Sunday include eight foreign tourists arriving in Hanoi on a Vietnam Airlines flight from London on Monday, the ministry said in a statement.

The first 16 cases in the country have been cured and released from hospitals, and there have been no deaths. The ministry said 101 suspected coronavirus cases are quarantined in the country while 23,228 others are being monitored.

