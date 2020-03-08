Left Menu
Development News Edition

People who were with TN COVID-19 patient under surveillance:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 19:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 19:11 IST
People who were with TN COVID-19 patient under surveillance:

Health Secy Chennai, Mar 8 (PTI): Twenty-seven people, who came into contact with a 45-year-old coronavirus patient in Tamil Nadu, have been placed under home surveillance, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said here on Sunday. The top official also said steps were afoot to set up more testing facilities in places including Theni, for the coronavirus.

The man who tested positive on Saturday was asymptomatic when he arrived here on February 28 from Muscat. On March 4, he reported to a hospital with symptoms, including fever, she said after chairing a review meeting of stakeholders including state, central and civic authorities.

The infected person, who was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, was stable and under treatment, she said. Contact tracing was important and it was being done, she said adding 27 people who came in contact with him have been placed under home surveillance. The man's family members were also being monitored as per the protocol, she said.

Also, "second-level contacts," (people who came in contact with those who were in touch directly with the infected) were being traced, the secretary said. The government has data of all international passengers and they all were being screened, she said.

"So far, of the 60 samples that were tested, 59 samples turned negative and one was positive," she noted. Blood samples were being taken for the "person who arrived now," to test for the virus indicating the arrival of the 15-year-old boy at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Earlier in the day, the 15-year-old boy who arrived here from the US via Doha was diagnosed with fever during screening at the airport and was sent to RGGGH for observation. To a question she said: "Now, we are developing a testing facility at Theni," and indicated that it may be functional in a day or two. Also, the government is working on putting up the testing facility in other places that have suitable infrastructural support, she said.

Authorities have been asked to do sterilisation at railway and bus terminals and other important public places, she said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Nari Shakti Puraskar: Kashmiri entrepreneur shares her inspiring story, thanks PM Modi for appreciation

During Prime Minister Narendra Modis interaction with Nari Shakti Puraskar awardees here, Arifa Jan, a craftswoman from Kashmir, shared her inspirational story and thanked the PM for the appreciation which is hard to come by for grassroots ...

West Bengal govt is committed to women empowerment, says CM Mamata Banerjee

Assuring that her government is committed to empowering women, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Sunday said that women are the pillars of our society and are our pride. Women are the pillars of our society. They are our pr...

One injured in 'minor' explosion of abandoned chemical in

A 50-year old man was injured in a minor explosion of an abandoned chemical liquid container at a garbage heap in Adugodi area in the city on Sunday, police said. The chemical, used for cutting granite, was exposed to the sun for quite some...

German SPD calls for subsidies to help virus-hit industries

The head of Germanys Social Democrats called on Sunday for more support for firms forced to cut output because of the coronavirus epidemic, ahead of a policy meeting with the other parties in Chancellor Angela Merkels government. Concern is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020