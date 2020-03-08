Cancel large public events, German health minister warns

All public events with more than 1,000 participants should be called off, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Sunday, adding that up until now organizers had been too reluctant to do this.

"Given how fast things are developing, that should change quickly," he told news agency DPA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.