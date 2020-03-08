Left Menu
People who were with TN COVID-19 patient under surveillance

  • Chennai
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 20:07 IST
  • Created: 08-03-2020 20:03 IST
Twenty-seven people, who came into contact with a 45-year-old coronavirus patient in Tamil Nadu, have been placed under home surveillance, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said here on Sunday. The top official also said steps were afoot to set up more testing facilities in places including Theni, for the coronavirus.

The man who tested positive on Saturday was asymptomatic when he arrived here on February 28 from Muscat. On March 4, he reported to a hospital with symptoms, including fever, she said after chairing a review meeting of stakeholders including state, central and civic authorities.

The infected person, who was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, was stable and under treatment, she said. Contact tracing was important and it was being done, she said adding 27 people who came in contact with him have been placed under home surveillance. The man's family members were also being monitored as per the protocol, she said.

Also, "second-level contacts," (people who came in contact with those who were in touch directly with the infected) were being traced, the secretary said. The government has data of all international passengers and they all were being screened, she said.

"So far, of the 60 samples that were tested, 59 samples turned negative and one was positive," she noted. Blood samples were being taken for the "person who arrived now," to test for the virus indicating the arrival of the 15-year-old boy at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Earlier in the day, the 15-year-old boy who arrived here from the US via Doha was diagnosed with fever during screening at the airport and was sent to RGGGH for observation. To a question she said: "Now, we are developing a testing facility at Theni," and indicated that it may be functional in a day or two. Also, the government is working on putting up the testing facility in other places that have suitable infrastructural support, she said.

Authorities have been asked to do sterilisation at railway and bus terminals and other important public places, she said..

