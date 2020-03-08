T'gana Health Minister inspects arrangements for COVID-19 at

Telangana Health Minister E Rajender on Sunday asked the state machinery to be on alert in the backdrop of fresh coronavirus cases reported in Kerala as he inspected measures at the government TB and Chest Hospital here to deal with the infection. Only one positive case of COVID-19 has been reported from Telangana so far and the condition of the 24-year-old man was stated to be stable, official sources said.

Rajender, who has been inspecting different government hospitals in the city as part of measures to deal with the virus, visited the isolation wards in the TB and Chest hospital. He also said the state machinery should be on alert in view of fresh cases being reported from Kerala, where five people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Minister directed that a building in the premises of the TB and Chest hospital be earmarked for those who report with symptoms of COVID-19, the sources said. On Friday, he had visited the government Gandhi Hospital and interacted with the techie, who tested positive for the virus on return from Dubai, and others with suspected symptoms of the virus being treated there.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on Saturday said the state government would leave no stone unturned to ensure that the coronavirus infection does not spread in the state. PTI SJR VS VS.

